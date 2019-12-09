West Steamboat Neighborhoods will not make presentation at Tuesday’s council meeting

Artist rendering of Brynn Grey's Gateway Neighborhood, one of three neighborhoods slated for Steamboat's west side.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Next steps for the annexation of West Steamboat Neighborhoods, which was scheduled to be discussed at the Tuesday, Dec. 10, Steamboat Springs City Council meeting, has been reduced from a 90-minute council discussion to a 15-minute city attorney’s report on the topic.

The agenda was changed because the city has not received a specific proposal from Brynn Grey Partners, the developer of West Steamboat Neighborhoods, about how they would like to move forward with the project after a Nov. 12 deadline to purchase property from Steamboat 700, which was outlined in the annexation agreement, was not met.

Four days after the deadline, on Nov. 16, West Steamboat Neighborhoods notified the city that an agreement with Steamboat 700 had been reached, and the deed for the property was in escrow with a local land title company until the city annexed the property. This information was presented to council on Nov. 19, and council scheduled the matter for a hearing at the Tuesday, Dec. 10, work session.

Agenda packet items are due the Thursday prior to scheduled council meetings, and as of Monday, West Steamboat Neighborhoods had not submitted any materials for the Tuesday hearing.

Without new, definitive information on the project’s status, City Council members indicated at their Dec. 3 meeting they did not want to spend an hour and a half on the topic without new information or ample time to study submitted materials.

“It is the city’s recommendation to not schedule further discussion until a concrete proposal is submitted and reviewed,” City Attorney Dan Foote said in a news release.

Once this is received, council will schedule the topic for discussion on a future agenda.

In Foote’s report, which is included in the Tuesday council packet, he said West Steamboat Neighborhoods is continuing to negotiate with Steamboat 700 on purchasing the 191 acres of property they need for the new development.

“WSN is seeking to acquire the annexation property outright,” Foote wrote in his report. “Steamboat 700 would not have a role in the development of the project.”

These negotiations were not complete by the packet deadline.

In his report, Foote also advises council that if council chooses to resume annexation proceedings, the Nov. 12, 2018, annexation agreement would have to be re-executed, and a new annexation agreement would have to be adopted.

“Staff would generally recommend proceeding if WSN is able to acquire the annexation property outright,” Foote wrote. “If WSN ends up in partnership with Steamboat 700, staff would recommend further discussions regarding the details of that partnership.”

Other items to be discussed at the Tuesday work session include:

Executive session on the Alpine Slide agreement with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club;

Discussion on recommendations submitted by the Vacation Unit Committee, and;

Review of 2020 budget options for Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and EMS.

The Tuesday council agenda can be found at steamboatsprings.net/agendas.

