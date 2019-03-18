West Steamboat annexation petition lacks signatures to trigger citywide vote

This story was updated at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 18 to include comments from the Let’s Vote Committee.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs City Clerk Julie Franklin confirmed that a petition that would send the annexation of 191 acres west of current city limits to a citywide vote did not receive enough verified signatures to get on the ballot.

The Let’s Vote Committee now has two days from when members receive a copy of the certificate of insufficiency by registered mail to declare whether it intends to amend the petition.

“At the very least we will be amending the petition,” Let’s Vote Committee member Rich Levy wrote in an email to the Steamboat Pilot & Today. “We are exploring all options so that all voices are heard.”

After the committee formally seeks an amendment, it will have 10 days to cure the petition to account for unverified signatures. The committee also can request that City Council review the clerk's determination.

Of the 1,239 signatures on the petition, 835 signatures were determined to be valid. The petition needed 1,078 verified signatures — 10 percent of the total number of registered voters in Steamboat’s 2017 municipal election — to force the referendum process.

The annexation ordinance, which was passed by City Council in February, would annex land to be developed into three neighborhoods containing single-family homes and townhomes built by Brynn Grey Partners.

According to the clerk's letter accompanying the certificate of insufficiency, signatures were nixed for the following reasons:

165 signatures were from people who were not registered voters in Routt County.

115 signatures had an address that did not match the voter record.

112 signatures were determined to have been altered to include city and county information in the address section, based on a comparison of handwriting, location and spacing. Because the person who circulated the petition did not declare the alterations in an affidavit, Colorado law mandates that the entire sections of the petition including these signatures are invalid, according to the letter.

Seven signatures were illegible.

Three signatures were duplicate signatures.

Two signatures contained identical names and addresses.

