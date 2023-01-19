West Routt Fire responds to home blaze within minutes, saves pets from flames

West Routt Fire put out a house fire on Thursday morning, Jan. 19, that threatened the lives of more than a dozen pets and led to minor injuries among two first-responders.

According to West Routt Fire, firefighters were alerted to the structure fire by an alarm Thursday morning as most people were headed into work.

According to the fire department, a crew arrived on scene within a minute of the alarm.

An electrical issue that occurred at a residence on West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden engulfed a mobile home in flames from the bottom up. Firefighters were not able to specify exactly how the blaze started.

There were no fatalities in the blaze. However, firefighters rescued about 13 cats inside the mobile home, as the electric fire caused significant damage to the structure.

Additionally, two first-responders sustained minor injuries in the rescue. Officials with West Routt Fire said the injuries were not serious enough that the firefighters would be taken out of the line of duty.