West Routt Fire responds to 1 acre brush fire north of Hayden

Crews from the West Routt Fire Protection District responded to a wildland fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

Crews on scene described the fire as about one acre in size, burning grass and brush, as they said it was not threatening any structures.

A 12 mph wind out of the west was contributing to low, creeping spread. The fire was reported by the landowner at 8102 Routt County Road 56. It was reported the fire began as an agricultural burn that spread.

West Routt Fire crews arrived on scene at 3:19 p.m. and reported seeing several small burns. The fire is expected to be contained by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, according to West Routt Fire Protection District Chief Trevor Guire.

