Wells Fargo Advisors team welcomes new member

The Steamboat Springs Wells Fargo Advisors team has added Jessica Quigley as a brokerage client associate with Sturges Cusenbary Private Wealth Management. She will work with Laura Cusenbary and Dan Sturges and their clients.

Quigley has spent a decade serving Routt County including eight years at the CSU Extension office as administrative assistant.

“We are excited to add Jessica to the team. Her connection to the community and desire to provide great service to our clients aligns with our vision to provide a superior client experience,” noted Dan Sturges in a news release.

Quigley lives in Hayden with her husband, Rob, and their two children.