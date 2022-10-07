Wellness Week at CMC Steamboat Springs offers free activities for general public
With October recognized as Emotional Wellness Month, Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs will mark Wellness Week from Oct. 10-14 with more than a dozen planned activities.
Wellness Week is not only for CMC students. While there are workshops and gatherings for CMC students, the college is encouraging members of the public to participate in six free activities during the week.
From 9:30-9:55 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, CMC will hold a stretching and centering session followed by a refresh workshop from 10-11 a.m.
From 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, Ben Cort, who focuses on substance use disorder prevention and recovery, will offer a presentation about the ways marijuana can affect mental health. Cort’s talk will be at CMC’s Academic Building in the Allbright Auditorium. The presentation is free and open to the public.
From 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a workshop will discuss suicide awareness, and on Friday, Oct. 14, from noon-1 p.m., the campus will host a labyrinth walk. That will be followed with a talk about understanding and overcoming guilt from 2-3 p.m.
