Welcome to the 110th Winter Carnival!

Sarah Floyd, Executive Director, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

What a HUGE winter we are having in our beautiful valley! We are excited about the upcoming Winter Carnival events that have been part of Steamboat Springs for over a century and invite all community members and guests to join the festivities.

This year’s Winter Carnival theme is Dream, Dare, Dazzle! The theme captures the energy of our valley as we celebrate this longstanding community tradition. The street events display the daring nature of our local ranchers and community youth and we plan to dazzle you on Saturday night during the Night Extravaganza our kids dream about all year. Winter Carnival is just plain fun for all who participate, spectate, cheer and celebrate the unique activities.

We celebrate winter, our valley, our community spirit, and each other throughout Winter Carnival week. We are thrilled to honor Doug and Susie Allen as our grand marshals this year. Doug and Susie’s long-time commitment to the community, Steamboat Ski and Resort, and the SSWSC make them ideal grand marshals. The enhancements underway at the resort designed to transform the guest experience fulfill many of Doug’s dreams during his 35-year resort tenure. In addition, Susie’s decades of volunteerism to SSWSC events and the community throughout our many nonprofits in the valley reflect the spirit of shared involvement that make our valley the special place we call home.

I want to express tremendous gratitude to our partners at Yampa Valley Bank, the title sponsors of the Winter Carnival. PJ Wharton and his team provide support to make this week happen, and their presence and the flavor of our only hometown bank are evident throughout all Winter Carnival festivities. We are truly grateful for their support. As the annual host of Winter Carnival, SSWSC also partners with many other community organizations to make the carnival events a success. Our ranching community, who for generations have provided horses and riders for the street events, reminds us of the history of our valley and how vital ranching and agriculture are to our community’s heritage. Their passion for this tradition is unwavering. We could not hold the Winter Carnival yearly without extensive support from the City of Steamboat Springs. City transit, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue (yes, they keep an eye on those fireworks), our Community Service Officers and Steamboat Springs Police Department, the city special events staff, and of course, the Howelsen Hill crew all work above and beyond before, during and after the carnival week to provide a safe, and memorable experience.

Throughout the year, the staff at the SSWSC is proud to be an integral part of our community’s athletic, educational, and youth development framework, supporting 51% of the youth of our community. SSWSC’s vision of “creating champions on and off the mountain” is something we demonstrate every day of the year. Providing opportunities to kids through programs, free community programs, and events throughout the year fulfills our mission.

Please join us for the Winter Carnival events highlighting our local legends on skis, jumps, and horses. The street events display the irreplaceable western heritage of Steamboat Springs, with our main street down Lincoln Avenue covered in snow and local horseback heroes with lassos pulling children on skis and snowboards behind galloping horses. On Saturday night at Howelsen Hill, one of our most spectator-anticipated events is the Night Extravaganza, presented by Yampa Valley Bank and Tim Borden. We have quite a show in store for everyone! Over 600 athletes and coaches use torches, flames, and lights to provide a dazzling, choreographed ski, jump, and ride show to truly display the community’s love of winter and our kids’ daring spirit.

Thank you to Yampa Valley Electric Company for supporting the lights illuminating the kids on the hill year after year, yet another demonstration of the strong community support throughout this week-long celebration. In addition to the athletes’ show, the Night Extravaganza will feature the Lighted Man, the well-known Gooding family, and Steamboat Ski Patrol soaring through a hoop of fire, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display. Don’t miss this spectacular night! It is unlike any show you will ever see, with participants ranging from six to 75 years old!

I am grateful for and want to personally thank our broad base of support partners, including our annual Gold Support Partners: Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation, Smartwool, Deer Park Road, Native Excavating, Steamboat Radio, Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute, Twin Enviro Services, UCHealth – Yampa Valley Medical Center, and SBNY.

A Winter Carnival $10 button or $15 buff provides access to all spectating events. The proceeds from the sales offset some of the SSWSC’s expenses to put on Winter Carnival. It also supports the club operations making the SSWSC programs more affordable. In addition to serving as a spectator ticket, the button and buff allow free access to ski or ride at Howelsen Hill from February 8-12. Just show your button or buff at the Howelsen Hill ticket office to get a free ticket.

Join us as we celebrate winter in the Yampa Valley and support the community efforts and local legends who have kept the festivities going for 110 years. Be sure to check http://www.wintercarnivalsteamboat.com for the full schedule and to purchase tickets or register for events.

With gratitude for your support,

Sarah Floyd

Executive Director

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club