Welcome to Steamboat’s 108th Winter Carnival

Sarah Floyd, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club executive director (Photo by John F. Russell



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As we begin the 108th Winter Carnival, I am filled with gratitude for the efforts of our community, our partners and our guests to make this year’s Winter Carnival a memorable event in the midst of the uncertain circumstances.

Our theme for the 108th Winter Carnival is “Happy Outside,” and throughout the past months, we in Steamboat Springs have continued to celebrate being happy outside. Our beautiful environment and welcoming nature allow for joy outside regardless of worldwide challenges.

This year’s carnival is focused on the youth of our community and giving them opportunities to participate in events outside throughout the week. The Soda Pop Slalom, Rail Jam Session, snow sculpture viewing and fireworks can all be enjoyed outside and in the open air. Our grand marshal, the Tread of the Pioneers Museum, is also hosting a movie night featuring a historic Steamboat movie, historical walking tours at Howelsen Hill and throughout town, and Winter Carnival exhibits on display at the museum all week.

I hope that you take time this week to listen in to some of our radio interviews featuring favorite Winter Carnival memories and our Winter Carnival Queen Panel hosted on Harvey’s Huddle to hear the inside stories from some longtime community members about their favorite Winter Carnival memories.

And if you didn’t hear it live on Jan. 27, the latest Steamboat Conversations town hall panel, sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today and the city of Steamboat Springs, featured different generations of Steamboat families, including members of our ranching community who have pulled skiers behind their horses for decades. They are brilliant storytellers with a different take on everyday life in Steamboat. This panel is something you do not want to miss, and it can be viewed on SteamboatPilot.com at steamboatpilot.com/steamboat-conversations-live-town-hall-panel-series/.

I have had the pleasure of being part of Winter Carnival as a member of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club staff since 1987. Since that time, the event has remained true to the historical roots of bringing our community together in the middle of winter to socialize and test our skills through a myriad of activities. Although this one will be missing s few of our signature events, please take time to read the schedule of events in this publication and at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com. The Steamboat community pulls together to make this week memorable year after year.

The SSWSC has hosted the Winter Carnival for over a century, and throughout the year, the club is an integral part of our community’s athletic, educational and youth development framework that supports our young kids and our community. The club is also recognized as a force to be watched on regional, national and global stages in winter sports.

As we celebrate Winter Carnival, we are so proud of the tens of thousands of our athletes who have gone on to achieve their dreams on and off the mountain. The club now proudly can claim more Winter Olympians than any other town in North America, with 95 Olympians who have made a combined 165 Olympic appearances.

I am grateful for, and want to personally thank, our broad base of support partners including our Winter Carnival presenting sponsors: Yampa Valley Bank; the city of Steamboat Springs; Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.; Smartwool; Deer Park Road; Steamboat Radio; Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty; Native Excavating; and UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

The purchase of a $10 Winter Carnival button or a $15 buff supports the club operations making the SSWSC programs more affordable for all. In addition to serving as your participation ticket, wearing the button allows anyone to get free tickets to ski or ride at Howelsen Hill Ski Area from Feb. 3 to 6 when your button or buff is shown at the ticket office.

We share in the disappointment of not being able to host the spectacular, crowd-pleasing events that have made Winter Carnival a nationally treasured event, but we know that by staying apart this year, we will be able to come together next year for a carnival that will truly bring the spirit of winter happiness and community back together.

We look forward to 2022 when we can invite the community to Lincoln Avenue for Street Events and to historic Howelsen Hill for the Night Extravaganza. With the same spirit that began 108 years ago, please join us as we once again do our part to continue this traditional week of celebrating winter in the Yampa Valley. I hope to see you during the week, and welcome to Winter Carnival.

Sincerely,

Sarah Floyd

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club executive director