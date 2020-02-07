Welcome to Steamboat’s 107th Winter Carnival

Sarah Floyd, director of athletics at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, will be honored Sunday as this year’s recipient of the Hazie Werner Award for Excellence.

Welcome to Winter Carnival. I hope that you have the opportunity to enjoy the wide variety of events that make up our annual carnival. We are all tremendously fortunate to be able to take part in this longstanding community celebration, and I welcome people of all ages to join in the fun.

The Winter Carnival events are thrilling to watch and spectator friendly, as long as you wear your warm winter clothes. During the Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9, you will cheer for horses galloping down Lincoln Avenue, towing children behind them.

Throughout the week, skiers will be launching off jumps at Howelsen Hill, racing down the face and reaching new heights in the terrain park and moguls course. There are parties to attend, and snow sculptures decorating the streets. Steamboat locals look forward to this week of fun, exciting and wild activities, and we welcome visitors to the valley to join us.

I have had the pleasure of being part of the Winter Carnival as a member of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club staff since 1987. Since that time, the carnival has remained true to the historical roots of bringing our community together in the middle of winter to socialize and test our skills through a myriad of activities.

Please take time to read the schedule of events in this publication. The Steamboat community pulls together to make this week memorable year after year, and this year’s Winter Carnival will be no exception.

The 2020 Winter Carnival theme is “Light Up the Sky.” We are excited for our annual Night Extravaganza on Saturday, Feb. 8, presented by Yampa Valley Bank. Be sure to come over to watch the illuminated athletes ski, ride and jump and watch the amazing fireworks.

You will be impressed by the hundreds of SSWSC athletes illuminated with lights, sponsored by Yampa Valley Electric Association, showing off their snow skills in the dark. During the Night Extravaganza, longtime resident, SSWSC supporter and local pyrotechnic expert Tim Borden will give us a fireworks show that will be remembered for decades as he attempts his world record firework for the second year in a row. If successful, this incredible 62-inch mortar that weighs over 1 ton will travel approximately a mile up into the air.

The SSWSC has hosted the Winter Carnival for over a century, and throughout the year, the club is an integral part of our community’s athletic, educational and youth development framework that supports our young kids and our community. The club is also recognized as a force to be watched on regional, national and global stages in winter sports.

As we celebrate Winter Carnival, we are so proud of the tens of thousands of our athletes who have gone on to achieve their dreams on and off the mountain. The club now proudly can claim more Winter Olympians than any other town in North America, with 96 Olympians who have made a combined 165 Olympic appearances.

Also, be sure to see our exciting Street Events downtown. Lincoln Avenue will be filled with snow for our kid-loving ranchers and horse riders to pull brave, young skiers and snowboarders by rope through a number of competition courses and obstacles. These Street Events are some of the signature activities held in Steamboat for over a century and truly help us to celebrate both our winter and ranching heritages.

I am grateful for, and want to personally thank, our broad base of support partners including our Winter Carnival presenting sponsors: Yampa Valley Bank, the city of Steamboat Springs, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., Smartwool, Alpine Mountain Ranch and Club, Deer Park Road, Soda Mountain Construction, Steamboat Radio, Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, Native Excavating and UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. We also want to thank the Steamboat Springs Chamber, whose staff is instrumental in partnering with us for putting on the Street Events.

The purchase of a $10 Winter Carnival button offsets some of SSWSC’s costs in putting on Winter Carnival and supports club operations making the SSWSC programs more affordable for all. In addition to serving as your spectating or participation ticket, the button allows anyone to get free tickets to ski or ride at Howelsen Hill Ski Area from Wednesday, Feb. 5, to Sunday, Feb. 9, when your button is shown at the ticket office.

In the same fashion that began 107 years ago, please join us as we celebrate winter in the Yampa Valley and once again do our part to continue this remarkable week of events. I hope to see you during the week, and welcome to Winter Carnival.

Sarah Floyd

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club executive director