Weigh and Win is no longer available at Northwest Colorado Health

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Starting April 1, Northwest Colorado Health will no longer offer the Weigh and Win program. Individuals who are participants in the program or would like to join, can visit weighandwin.com for information about other kiosk locations in Colorado. If you have questions or would like to make an appointment for a free Cardiovascular and Diabetes screening, call 970-871-7618. Screenings include guidance on how to maintain or reach a healthy weight to lower risk of heart disease and diabetes.