Weekend workshop will create stellar Halloween costumes

Garret Bock is hosting a costume making class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the NozCaboose at the Depot Art Center.

If you’re looking to finish up your Halloween costume this weekend, look no further than the NozCaboose at the Depot Art Center where artist-in-residence Garret Bock will teach you all the tips and tricks you need to know. Spoiler: the two best materials are duct tape and poster board, which can be used to create anything.

Bock is hosting a costume making workshop on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-4 p.m. where he will help troubleshoot – or entirely plan – Halloween costumes for this year. Supplies from the Steamboat Creates art pantry will be available, but Bock advises attendees to bring their own materials as well (especially that duct tape).

Bock’s costume resume in the past few years is impressive. When the fire breathing dragon that used to grace Lincoln Avenue each Halloween went to the Art Cartopia Museum in Trinidad, he wanted to build a stunning creation – not a replacement, per se, but something to fill in the gap. His vision was a giant pink robot bunny which he based off the rabbit featured on the Rabbit Ears Motel sign downtown.

“I used to draw a lot of robots when I was younger so I decided to build a giant one,” he said. “I wanted to make something sort of iconic. And this felt like it had good, strong ties to Steamboat.”

Since then, he’s built three more and is currently working on his fifth – which, he said, is his best work yet. Holed up in the NozCaboose as their artist-in-residence for several months, which provides more space for him to work, Bock is currently creating an Egyptian-themed King Tut robot.

“I went to Egypt when I was 20 and it really influenced my art,” said Bock. “This is an inspiration from that.”

Featuring a more intricate design than his first four robots, this one has taken him about 50 hours while the others took between 20 and 30. And the costumes aren’t just reserved for Halloween.

“Sometimes I just decide it’s time to stroll around downtown in one of these things,” he said.

If you go What: Costume Making Workshop with Garret Bock When: Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-4 p.m. Where: NozCaboose at the Depot Art Center Cost: Free

When he’s not creating intricate robot costumes, Bock teaches fine arts at the middle school and is an artist working mostly in wood and linocut. His work – bold, playful and colorful – is heavily influenced by comic reading throughout his childhood. Now, he keeps at least one of his robot costumes in his classrooms.

“It’s pretty fun because last April Fool’s, another teacher played a prank where he got into the costume and made it come alive,” Bock recalled. “Some of the reactions were pretty priceless.”

When he’s not playing tricks on his students, he’s encouraging them in their own costume making; he specifically works with seventh graders to build costumes.

“Costume making was kind of a sideways jumps for me,” he said. “I did my undergrad in art and I was doing more 2D painting and print making. When I worked in a museum in San Francisco, we did a lot of building and I realized that you could make anything you wanted to – you didn’t have to follow set rules.”

This Halloween, rules are off the table as Bock works to transform the costumes of Routt County. And if you see a giant robot on Lincoln Avenue, you’ll know who it is.

People may recognize artist Garret Bock by his Rabbit Ears costume that has graced Lincoln Avenue as part of the Halloween Stroll.

