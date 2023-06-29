Week of mixed weather ahead for Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs has a week of up-and-down weather in front of it. Some light rain could roll in the afternoon of the Fourth of July, but local meteorologists say it’s nothing that’s going to ruin your Independence Day.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, Steamboat has a system that has been sitting to the west that’s been producing warmer temperatures, drier conditions and gusty winds over the last several days.

This system is expected to move overhead on Friday and the area should see some storms coming over the surrounding mountains heading east. Friday is expected to offer gusty winds and a possible chance of lightning. During this time temperatures should drop down to the low 70s.

A ridge of high pressure moves behind that for the weekend and could produce some disturbances and isolated storms in the afternoon. Saturday is slated to reach 79 degrees, Sunday 82 degrees and Monday will be the warmest day of the week reaching 84.

“There’s some moisture that moves in across the north on the Fourth of July, which could lead to some more storm activity across Northwest Colorado, but what we’re looking at right now is it is still going to remain mostly dry with temperatures in the low 80s,” said Matthew Aleksa from the National Weather Service.

There is a 20% chance of rain the afternoon of Independence Day.

Some dry and hot weather preceded by potential lightning storms may seem to create ideal wildfire conditions, but Aleska said the humidity in the area makes fires unlikely.

“The humidities aren’t going to be below critical thresholds,” Aleska said. “The relative humidity is going to be around 20%. As of right now the fuels up there are not critical at this time.”