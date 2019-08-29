Weedwhacker starts a fire: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

10:47a.m. A person reported she was walking with her dog and child on the Yampa River Core Trail near the Yampa River Botanic Park when a man on a bike nearly ran them over. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were unable to locate the cyclist.

11:59 a.m. Passengers on a bus believed a handgun fell out of a man’s pocket when he got off the bus at Central Park Plaza. Officers talked to him. It was a BB gun.

1:37 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported theft in the 27000 block of Routt County Road 7C near Yampa.

2:20 p.m. Deputies received a report of fraud in the 59000 block of Button Willow Drive near Clark.

4:28 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a grass fire in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Avenue. The fire burned about 30 feet of cut grass and took seconds to put out. Officials believe the fire might have started by a weed eater hitting rocks and sparking.

6:04 p.m. Two bikes were stolen from a gym in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:49 p.m. A bike was stolen from a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:19 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a suspicious person at the railroad crossing on Routt County Road 22.

8:28 p.m. Deputies responded to reported threats in the 4300 block of U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

9:30 p.m. Deputies arrested a person on suspicion of harassment and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

10 p.m. Officers arrested a person on suspicion of misdemeanor harassment, child abuse and violation of a protection order in the Steamboat area.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.