Wednesday morning fire causes extensive damage to Steamboat triplex

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A fire broke out early Wednesday inside a triplex in the 1300 block of Eagle Glen Drive in Steamboat Springs, according to fire officials.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue was dispatched just before 7 a.m. to the home on a report of a main floor smoke alarm. Crews discovered fire in the crawl spaces of two of the home’s three residential units, multiple walls, under floors and the mechanical rooms. No residents were home at the time of the fire.

All 24 Steamboat firefighters were utilized and mutual aid was requested from the West Routt Fire Protection District. After five hours of opening walls and applying water in crawl spaces and void spaces, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the office of the Steamboat Springs Fire Marshal.

The Steamboat Springs Police Department, Oak Creek Fire Protection District, West Routt Fire Protection District, Mount Werner Water, Yampa Valley Electric Association and Atmos Energy assisted at the scene.

