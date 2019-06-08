Wedding: Andrew Charles Johnston and Shelby Rae Sampson

Courtesy photo

Andrew Charles Johnston married Shelby Rae Sampson on May 18, 2019 in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Andrew is the son of Barbi and Terry Johnston of Steamboat Springs. He graduated from Steamboat Springs High School, University of Colorado Boulder Leeds Business School, and he is an executive producer at Frost in Denver.

Shelby is the daughter of John and Loretta Sampson of Littleton. She graduated from Bear Creek High School, Colorado State University in Fort Collins and is a broker associate at Atlas Real Estate in Denver.

The wedding was at the Hotel Belmond. Matron of Honor was Anna Doody, sister of the bride, of Castle Rock. The best man was Jamie Curcio of Steamboat.

The couple is planning a fall honeymoon in New Zealand.