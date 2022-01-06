Numerous routes across Colorado, including US 40 at Rabbit Ears Pass, closed

A winter storm has stalled traffic across Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, numerous thoroughfares across the state have been affected. Road closures include:

• U.S. Highway 40 (Rabbit Ears Pass) west and eastbound between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling

• U.S. Highway 6 east and westbound between Montezuma Road and I-70 (Loveland Pass)

• Colorado Highway 134 west of Toponas east and westbound to Kremmling

• Colorado Highway 125 north and southbound from Walden to Granby

• Colorado Highway 14 east and westbound from Walden to US 40

• Colorado Highway 14 east and westbound from Walden to MP 78 (Poudre Canyon)

• U.S. Highway 40 between Henderson Mine Road (Berthoud Falls) and Mary Jane Ski Area (Berthoud Pass) from Mile Point 249 to 235

• Interstate 76 eastbound is closed from Brush to Nebraska

• I-76 westbound is closed from Nebraska to Sterling

• U.S. Highway 138 in both directions from Sterling to Nebraska.

• U.S. Highway 287 northbound from Ted’s Place to Wyoming (north of Fort Collins)

• Also, starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan.6, I-70 will be closed both directions at mile marker 176 to 195 for winter maintenance operations.