Numerous routes across Colorado, including US 40 at Rabbit Ears Pass, closed
A winter storm has stalled traffic across Colorado.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, numerous thoroughfares across the state have been affected. Road closures include:
• U.S. Highway 40 (Rabbit Ears Pass) west and eastbound between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling
• U.S. Highway 6 east and westbound between Montezuma Road and I-70 (Loveland Pass)
• Colorado Highway 134 west of Toponas east and westbound to Kremmling
• Colorado Highway 125 north and southbound from Walden to Granby
• Colorado Highway 14 east and westbound from Walden to US 40
• Colorado Highway 14 east and westbound from Walden to MP 78 (Poudre Canyon)
• U.S. Highway 40 between Henderson Mine Road (Berthoud Falls) and Mary Jane Ski Area (Berthoud Pass) from Mile Point 249 to 235
• Interstate 76 eastbound is closed from Brush to Nebraska
• I-76 westbound is closed from Nebraska to Sterling
• U.S. Highway 138 in both directions from Sterling to Nebraska.
• U.S. Highway 287 northbound from Ted’s Place to Wyoming (north of Fort Collins)
• Also, starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan.6, I-70 will be closed both directions at mile marker 176 to 195 for winter maintenance operations.
