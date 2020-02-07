Weather updates: Winter storm closing roads, causing traffic havoc

Editor’s note: Check here for traffic and other weather-related updates.

4:15 p.m. Reader Courtney Antonacci sent the Steamboat Pilot & Today this photo from Lynx Pass, 30 minutes south of Steamboat Springs. She reported 4 feet of snow this morning with snow still falling.

A view of the snow Friday morning in the Lynx Pass area.

4 p.m.: It’s official. This is the biggest storm of the winter based on 24-hour accumulation measurements, according to Maren Franciosi, digital communications manager for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. Read more, here.

3:30 p.m. Here is a link to our mountain cams to help you monitor road conditions. To monitor state road closures and conditions, visit cotrip.org.

3:10 p.m. For those planning to attend the Winter Carnival’s Mountain Soiree tonight, there’s good news. The featured band, The Six Million Band, drove into town from Denver last night so they are still scheduled to perform, according to Ellen Campbell, director of development for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. There are over 400 people expected to attend.

3:05 p.m. The Steamboat Springs School District has cancelled all after-school activities, practices and events scheduled at district facilities this afternoon and evening. Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs cancelled classes at noon today and the college will be closed for the remainder of the day.

3 p.m. Routt County Road 44 is closed at County Road 44B for a snow slide. At this time, there is no estimate on when the road will open.

2:55 p.m. Routt County officials have issued an alert advising people to stay off the roads. With high winds causing constant changes in road conditions, travel is not advised. In South Routt, most roads are considered impassable except for Routt County Roads 14, 15, 17 and 27. Colorado Highway 134 is closed across Gore Pass. In West Routt, all roads are considered passable except for C.R. 29 at Cross Mountain Ranch. Roads in North Routt and Steamboat Springs are considered passable.