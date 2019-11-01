Weather delays roadwork, but projects still on track for completion next week

Work on new sidewalk segment connections is currently underway at the intersection Whistler and Walton Creek roads.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Plans to complete work on Howelsen Hill Parkway were pushed back by last week’s weather, but Amber Gregory, utilities engineer for the city of Steamboat Springs, said drivers can expect a much smoother commute once crews from United Companies finish paving next week.

“They are paving for us at the beginning of the week. We hope to complete the project Monday and Tuesday, if not Monday through Wednesday,” Gregory said. “We are still completing some of the sidewalk finishes with the concrete pours, and that’s weather dependent, as well.”

Gregory said the road has been open this week as crews have been sidelined by snow and cold temperatures. United Companies, which had planned to close its asphalt plant this week, has kept it open through next week in order to complete the project.

Despite the weather delays, Gregory said the project remains on track.

“We got essentially to Agate Street. Next year, we will have to shut that (Howelsen Parkway) down again from Agate to Fifth for a portion of our project before continuing through the Brooklyn subdivision,” Gregory said. “We got everything that we intended to do this year completed.”

Meanwhile, several other road projects in Steamboat are winding down for the winter.

“So we’re pretty much wrapping up this week and next week and should be done for the winter,” said Ben Beall, city engineer. “This weather did have an impact on our schedule, because we weren’t able to do some work earlier this week. But it was just a few days.”

Beall said Oak Street between Sixth and Seventh streets is now open. He said crews are still working on some sidewalks and finishing up a few punch list items before shuttering that project for the winter.

“The goal was to have that open for the Halloween Stroll so that there wouldn’t be an impact there,” Beall said.

Thirteenth Street is also open, but Beall said crews are still working on some minor work on the shoulder. There’s also work being done at Whistler and Walton Creek roads where some short sidewalk segment connections are being completed.

