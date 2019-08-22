‘We all work as one’: Rams determined to return to playoffs

The Soroco football team huddles in the game against Plateau Valley at Soroco High School on Friday, Sept. 28.

Leah Vann

The Soroco football team huddles in a 2018 game against Plateau Valley at Soroco High School.

Leah Vann

OAK CREEK — At the conclusion of an early-season practice, the Soroco football team ran sprints. Starting in the end zone, they ran across the field on the endline, zig-zagging along each five-yard line until they reached midfield.

After most Rams finished, sophomore Chris X was still chugging along the 40-yard line. As he turned to the 45, four players who had already finished, returned to the field to jog alongside him, helping him finish the final stretch strong.

Helping each other and holding a team-first mindset, the 2019 Soroco football team is hoping to make another playoff appearance.

“I think that we have tons of potential for this team. I think we can make it to the playoffs,” junior Chase Delamater said. “We’re not gonna have what we had last year with Jace Logan. We’re not gonna be running 90-yard touchdowns, but we’re gonna be pounding with them, going about five, 10 yards each play like in the pros. I think we’re gonna make it far this season, be really good.”

Losing Logan, an All-State running back, might be great for the team though, as they are forced to approach each game as a unit, rather than support the superstar.

At least seven different Rams could be spotted at running back each game, including Jace’s brother, junior Kody Logan, senior Jesse Koler, sophomore Jed Kirby, junior Spencer Ashley, senior Sam Iacavetto, Bradley Hotckinson and Jonathon Jerome.

“I like to control the game and running the football is the best way to do it. I’ve never been around a lot of teams that have been big passing teams,” first-year head coach Johnny DeCosta said. “We do have the potential to be a much better passing team this year.”

The Soroco football team runs through plays during a practice at Soroco High School.

Shelby Reardon

Doing the passing will be junior quarterback Tyler Wixom. The returning starter now has a year of starting under his belt giving him more confidence going into the 2019 season.

“(I need to) “Be confident, step up in the pocket, trust my lineman, my receivers to get the ball and protect me when we’re making plays,” Wixom said.

Senior Christian Kovach will lead the line in front of Wixom. The 6-foot-1 offensive guard and defensive end knows the line is important in keeping the offense balanced and functioning.

“We all work as one big machine,” Kovach said. “There is not particular kid who’s greater than all the rest. We work as one unit.”

The Soroco football team linemen run drills during a practice at Soroco High School.

Shelby Reardon

When it comes to making the playoffs, the Rams simply need to control their own destiny. The 2018 campaign ended with a solid 6-3 record, but Soroco slipped in the standings late in the season when teams elsewhere unexpectedly won.

This year, DeCosta wants to zero in on conference opponents, hoping that helps the Rams do well enough to make the playoffs.

“There were games we should have won that we didn’t. I think that’s really what knocked us out,” DeCosta said. “My big goal is to focus on our league much more. We have rivals in this league we really need to focus on. We can’t make it deep in the playoffs unless we focus on beating those guys. Rangely, Kremmling, now Vail Christian, they’re right on the top of our list.”

