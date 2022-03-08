Watercolor up next for Try Me Days at Steamboat Art Museum
Try Me Days at the Steamboat Art Museum are designed to encourage artists of all levels to try different products and mediums, and this month’s event focused on watercolors promises to be one of high interest.
Each month, the art museum features a different selection of art supplies for people to experiment with free of charge. Try Me Days are free and open to all ages and skill levels. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
This month will focus on watercolors, and paints, brushes, paper, pencils and more will be available from the museum store from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Additionally, local watercolor artists Nancy Perricone, Gael Fetcher and Diane Kelly will be on hand to answer questions and provide demonstrations using the products. For more, SteamboatArtMuseum.org.
