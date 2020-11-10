Water returns for Steamboat II homes as crews work through the night, Silver Spur still waiting

Crews with Steamboat II Metropolitan District work on two major water main breaks through Tuesday evening.

CJ Rickaby/courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Water crews with the Steamboat II Metropolitan District worked through the night Tuesday in an attempt to repair major water main breaks that left two subdivisions without water.

Steamboat II and Silver Spur on the west side of Steamboat Springs were without water starting Monday afternoon, according to the water district. That’s a result of two water main breaks in the area.

Crews fixed the Steamboat II break and had running water back to customers by 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to district officials. Those who live on Silver Spur Street in the Silver Spur subdivision can expect their water to return by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Water district officials said the outage did not affect the nearby Heritage Park subdivision.

