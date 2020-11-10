Water returns for Steamboat II homes as crews work through the night, Silver Spur still waiting
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Water crews with the Steamboat II Metropolitan District worked through the night Tuesday in an attempt to repair major water main breaks that left two subdivisions without water.
Steamboat II and Silver Spur on the west side of Steamboat Springs were without water starting Monday afternoon, according to the water district. That’s a result of two water main breaks in the area.
Crews fixed the Steamboat II break and had running water back to customers by 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to district officials. Those who live on Silver Spur Street in the Silver Spur subdivision can expect their water to return by mid-afternoon Tuesday.
Water district officials said the outage did not affect the nearby Heritage Park subdivision.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User