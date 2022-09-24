 Water festival, fall and football: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Water festival, fall and football: Pilot & Today photos of the week

The green grasses of summer had given way to fall colors along Routt County Road 44 as of Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, but there is still plenty of green on the slopes of Elk Mountain, which is also known as Sleeping Giant by many Steamboat Springs residents.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The landscape around the Yampa River has exploded with autumn colors this week as anglers test their skills Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Yampa River, which runs through downtown, just reopened for fishing on Friday, Sept. 16.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Katie Berning with Friends of the Yampa leads a group of fifth graders through an activity to graph flows in the Yampa and Green rivers at the first ever Yampa Youth Water Festival in Hayden on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
General Manager of the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District Andy Rossi teaches students about kinetic and potential energy using bottle rockets powered by water and air at the first ever Yampa Youth Water Festival in Hayden on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Taps line the back of the bar at Yampa Valley Brewing Co.’s new tasting room The Hop House located at 1125 Lincoln Ave. will open Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Senior Cade Gedeon pulls in a pass and fights for a first down in the Steamboat Springs football team’s homecoming game against Aspen on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
