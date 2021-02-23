WATCH: Winner of the 2021 Hazie Werner Award
Jane Romberg was shocked when she received a knock at her door and opened it to find Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. employees congratulating her with flowers and a banner, crowning her the 2021 recipient of the Hazie Werner Award.
“It was a total surprise and quite an honor and a humbling experience,” Romberg said.
Ski Corp. has presented the award each year since its inception in 1989 to a Yampa Valley woman who represents the legendary Hazie Werner’s legacy of volunteer work, community commitment and support of local organizations.
Read the full story here.
https://youtu.be/L_lwX41sqr0