Watch the crane cam this weekend and you might see the egg hatch

This year’s Crane Nest Camera has seen plenty of activity to this point, but representatives from the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition say viewers of the livestream can expect the biggest event of the spring within the next few days.

Rocky and Athena, the crane couple featured on this year’s nest camera, laid their first egg(s) on April 23 and have been diligently incubating since then. The group is unsure if Athena laid a second egg but said it is likely that the chick(s) will hatch between Monday, May 22, and Wednesday, May 24. However, the group added the dates are not exact and a hatching could come as early as this weekend.

This year, before Rocky and Athena started nesting, the birds encountered dramatic weather, and engaged in a territorial battle with last year’s nest camera stars Wilma and Fred. Those birds are in the same area but have nested in a different location.

Since nesting began, Rocky and Athena have scared off predators, but mainly spend their time quietly tending the egg(s) and loudly proclaiming their bond and their “ownership” of their territory with unison calling.

To catch up on all the events, the crane coalition has prepared nest camera highlights. The coalition will continue to create those highlight videos after the hatching as long as the cranes remain in view.