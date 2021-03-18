WATCH: ‘On Edge,’ a statewide conversation on mental health
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Join a statewide conversation on mental health during these challenging times. At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, Steamboat Pilot & Today and the rest of the Colorado News Collaborative will present a one-hour statewide conversation about mental health as part of “On Edge,” an ongoing series about coping with the crises.
The conversation, hosted by Jordan Chavez of 9News (who bravely broke stigma barriers to talk about his own mental health) features:
– Dr. Robert Werthwein, Colorado’s top mental health official who has dealt with his own mental health challenges.
– Laura Negley from Eads, who faced debilitating depression in a rural community she says doesn’t discuss mental health.
– Dana Licko from Denver, a mother and former journalist who battles an opioid addiction and talks about the importance of self care.
