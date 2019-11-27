WATCH: Animal Control rescues dog from culvert

Animal Control officer Krista Amatuzio tries to coax a dog out of a culvert on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Animal Control came to the rescue of a frightened pup Wednesday afternoon after it made its way into a culvert.

The dog, a dachshund mix, crawled into a snow-covered culvert at around 3 p.m. and became stuck near the intersection of Village Lane and 12th Street in Steamboat Springs.

Animal Control officer Krista Amatuzio successfully coaxed the dog, named Elton, out of the space about 45 minutes later and happily reunited her with her owner, Lily Gonzalez, who was standing nearby.

Elton was expectedly a bit skittish as emerged from the culvert, and was looked over to ensure no injuries, but she quickly warmed up in Gonzalez’s arms. The bag of treats in her hand helped to quickly make Elton perk up.

The three — yes, the dog, too — were all smiles following the rescue.