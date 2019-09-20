Waste Management purchases Aces High trash service

Waste Management of Colorado has entered into an agreement to purchase the residential and commercial solid waste collection business from Aces High.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Changes are coming for residents in Steamboat Springs next month as Waste Management of Colorado had entered into an agreement to purchase the residential and commercial waste collection business from Aces High Services. But officials insist customers will notice little difference at the curb.

“Waste Management’s Steamboat Springs-based team has been servicing the community for more than 25 years, and we are delighted to welcome many of the Aces High customers and team members to the Waste Management family,” said Vicki Gomes, communications specialist for Waste Management. “We are reaching out to customers to let them know that Waste Management will begin servicing their homes or businesses the week of Oct. 1, 2019. “

Gomes said Waste Management will continue to service their new customers on their existing service day and schedule. She also said Waste Management will honor current rate structures for new Steamboat Springs-area customers for at least 12 months.

Waste Management of Colorado serves communities across the state and has more than 1,350 employees working at 46 different facilities. The company provides comprehensive collections, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Aces High Services was incorporated in 2001 and provides complete waste removal services for businesses and residents of Steamboat Springs. Its sister company, Royal Flush Industries, specializes in portable sanitation for construction sites, weddings and remote outdoor gatherings. Waste Management is not purchasing Royal Flush.

“Our Steamboat Springs-based team is focused on delivering safe, reliable services to our new customers as well as our longtime customer base,” said Jeb Hensley, district manager for Waste Management of Colorado. “We are happy to welcome drivers from Aces High to our Waste Management family.”

The move means that Waste Management is one of only two companies that provides residential and commercial solid waste collection in Steamboat Springs and the surrounding area. Twin Enviro Services is the second provider.

