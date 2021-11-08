Warmer weather to give way to cold, heavy snow by Wednesday; up to 10 inches could fall at higher elevations
Unseasonably warm conditions enjoyed across much of Routt County will subside beginning Tuesday, giving way to colder temperatures and snow by mid-week.
A chunk of cold air has broken away from the North Pole and will be incorporated into the persistent low pressure area extending from the Gulf of Alaska to the Bering Sea, eventually forming a storm that is expected to make landfall along the coast of Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, according to local forecaster Mike Weissbluth, who owns and operates snowalarm.com.
The storm will produce rain showers as it moves into the local area overnight Tuesday, with snowfall reaching the Yampa Valley floor by Wednesday morning, Weissbluth said.
Moderate to sometimes heavy snow is anticipated through Wednesday, which could make for difficult travel conditions over Rabbit Ears Pass.
Up to 10 inches of snow could be expected at and above Rabbit Ears Pass between Tuesday and Wednesday evening, with some snow possible in Steamboat Springs.
Cold temperatures will arrive Thursday morning. The larger portion of the storm will graze the area Thursday as it moves into the Upper Midwest and strengthens, bringing another surge of cold air and moisture later Thursday into Friday.
As a result, additional snowfall is likely at all elevations before a ridge of high pressure moves overhead Friday from another developing storm over the Aleutian Islands.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Warmer weather to give way to cold, heavy snow by Wednesday; up to 10 inches could fall at higher elevations
Unseasonably warm conditions enjoyed across much of Routt County will subside beginning Tuesday, giving way to colder temperatures and snow by mid-week.