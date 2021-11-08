Warmer weather to give way to cold, heavy snow by Wednesday; up to 10 inches could fall at higher elevations

Unseasonably warm conditions enjoyed across much of Routt County will subside beginning Tuesday, giving way to colder temperatures and snow by mid-week.

A chunk of cold air has broken away from the North Pole and will be incorporated into the persistent low pressure area extending from the Gulf of Alaska to the Bering Sea, eventually forming a storm that is expected to make landfall along the coast of Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, according to local forecaster Mike Weissbluth, who owns and operates snowalarm.com .

The storm will produce rain showers as it moves into the local area overnight Tuesday, with snowfall reaching the Yampa Valley floor by Wednesday morning, Weissbluth said.

Moderate to sometimes heavy snow is anticipated through Wednesday, which could make for difficult travel conditions over Rabbit Ears Pass.

Up to 10 inches of snow could be expected at and above Rabbit Ears Pass between Tuesday and Wednesday evening, with some snow possible in Steamboat Springs.

Cold temperatures will arrive Thursday morning. The larger portion of the storm will graze the area Thursday as it moves into the Upper Midwest and strengthens, bringing another surge of cold air and moisture later Thursday into Friday.

As a result, additional snowfall is likely at all elevations before a ridge of high pressure moves overhead Friday from another developing storm over the Aleutian Islands.

