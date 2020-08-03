Wallpaper hints from Steamboat’s Tom Williams

Tom Williams has been hanging wallpaper in Steamboat Springs for 41 years.



Tom Williams moved to Steamboat Springs in 1979 to hang wallpaper. On a fluke, while visiting a friend, he went into a paint store to find out what he could charge to hang wallpaper, finding it to be more than double the rate he charged in North Carolina. So that weekend, he changed his life plans (which he admits weren’t much) and moved here to hang wallpaper for “as long as he felt like doing it.” Forty-one years later, that plan is still in effect. “Although I am retired, I still hang wallpaper, but am just a little more discerning one what and where I install it,” he says. “Through the years, my service-oriented businesses have come and gone, but wallpaper installation remains — at least, as long as I feel like doing it.” Here he shares a few tips from the trenches.

“In my 41 years of installing wallpaper, I have gained a lot of experience, which means I have 41 years of making mistakes. I keep thinking I’ve made every mistake in the book, but sometimes I add a new page. Here’s how to avoid them in your book.