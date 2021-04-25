Walking on the railroad tracks: The Record for Saturday, April 24

Saturday, April 24, 2021

12:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a bear in a dumpster near the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

2:58 p.m. Officers received a call that said two men were yelling at each other near the 1000 block of 13th Street in downtown Steamboat. When officers arrived, the men had separated and were no longer arguing.

4:06 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Colorado State Patrol officers responded to a one car roll over crash near the 2 mile marker on Routt County Road 129. Both people in the vehicle experienced minor injuries. Steamboat officers helped out with traffic control.

7:16 p.m. Officers were called about a Craigslist apartment scam, where someone posts an ad for an apartment that is not actually available. Fortunately, the caller was not out any money because of the scam. Officers took a report.

9:04 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a call from someone who said they saw a women walking on the railroad tracks between Hayden and Milner. When deputies arrived, they were unable to find anyone walking on the tracks.

9:50 p.m. Officers were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue because there was a report of a dog barking inside a car in the parking lot. When officers canvased the area, they were unable to local the canine.

Total incidents: 24

• Steamboat officers responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to five cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.