Walking in the road: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 11, 2019

Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019

12:50 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the 13400 block of Willow Island Trail in Oak Creek.

1:30 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics were called to assist a person who was bleeding at a business in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

2:41 a.m. A drunken man was asleep at a bus stop. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers gave him a ride home.

6:29 a.m. People were camping in a vehicle in the 800 block of Yampa Street. Officers informed them that camping was illegal in city limits and asked that they move on.

10:05 a.m. Officers were called to a welfare check at Stockbridge Transit Center. A caller reported a man was unsafely crossing the middle of the intersection with a child.

10:33 a.m. Deputies were called to a suspicious incident in the 40800 block of Routt County Road 68 near Steamboat.

10:42 a.m. Deputies received a report of a missing person in the Clark area.

11:25 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics were called to assist a person who had chest pain at a business in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36.

11:50 a.m. People were reportedly standing around a van and yelling near Fifth and Yampa streets. Officers asked them to stop yelling in public.

12:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the area of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. He was taken to the hospital for detox.

12:20 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase over Rabbit Ears Pass in a vehicle allegedly stolen in Craig earlier in the day. Stop strips finally stopped the car, and the man drove it into the ditch before fleeing on foot. Troopers located him in a tree. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular eluding and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. He also received a traffic citation for driving without a valid licensee. Craig Police Department officers are investigating the stolen vehicle.

2:46 p.m. A bike was reported stolen from the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

11:09 p.m. A drunken woman was walking down Lincoln Avenue. Officers advised her to take the bus instead of walking in the roadway.

11:39 p.m. Officers are investigating a report of a break-in at a commercial unit in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive. Nothing was reported missing.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.