Wade Riniker: Come out and support the Sailors

In what is hopefully a preview to this Wednesday's boys basketball Sweet 16 home game, the Yampa Valley deserves a big thank you for their wonderful fan support of the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team.

This last weekend, Steamboat boys basketball drew a very large crowd at the high school for their exciting run into the Colorado High School Boys State Tournament. Thank you, fans, for your attendance and vocal support of Steamboat — especially the fired-up student section.

The players have said they feed off the fan support and energy. Be sure to attend and support the team at 6 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 27, at the Steamboat High School in their Sweet 16 game against Pueblo East. Let's pack the gym. Go Sailors.

Wade Riniker

Steamboat Springs