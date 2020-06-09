Vulgar smokers: The Record for Monday, June 8, 2020

Monday, June 8, 2020

7:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of criminal mischief regarding some graffiti at a bus stop at South Lincoln Avenue and Anglers Drive.

8:43 a.m. Police received a report of someone actively spray painting graffiti at the same bus stop at South Lincoln Avenue and Anglers Drive. The person turned out to be a city employee who was cleaning the graffiti from the previous call.

2:08 p.m. Police were called about two people smoking marijuana on a man’s property in the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road. When the man confronted the smokers, they shouted vulgar expletives at him.

2:21 p.m. Police received a report of someone who allegedly broke into a house and stole some prescription medications in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive. Officers are investigating.

2:33 p.m. Police were called about a woman yelling at a condominium complex in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. The woman had locked herself out of her home and was yelling at her husband to wake up so he could open the door.

11:18 p.m. Police were called about a bear that got into some trash cans at Park and Logan avenues. Officers picked up and secured the cans.

