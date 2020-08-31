Voting for YVEA board of directors is important

In the last week, if you pay your electric bill to the Yampa Valley Electric Association, you have received a ballot to elect board members to the association. This is your chance to voice your opinion as to which candidate will best affect our energy policies now and in the future.

YVEA is an energy cooperative. Energy cooperatives are independent electric utilities, owned by the members they serve. We members select the YVEA board, which gives us our say as to what the association’s operating policies should be. In your envelope containing your ballot there are short biographies of the various candidates. There is contact information if you are interested in finding out more about each individual.

While the board must work to ensure the longterm financial success of the association as it strives to meet the ever growing energy needs of our area, there are obviously many thoughts in how they direct the association to do that.

What is most important to you? Furthering economic development Upgrading aging transmission infrastructure? Sustaining our unique Colorado environment? Generation based on fossil versus non-fossil fuels? Or even how much retraining is offered to coal miners as coal generation is retired?

As you read the biographies of the potential board members, they each bring many different and innovative ideas to how they will serve your goals for your association. Please read them and decide which of their ideas are important to you and vote accordingly.

Your ballots are due by Sept. 17. It only takes a few minutes, and if you mail in your ballot, the envelope is prepaid. You can even vote in person at the YVEA’s Sept. 22 annual meeting in Baggs, Wyoming.

Please take the time to vote and do not let this opportunity to be an active member of this very important public service go without your input.

Hope Cook

Steamboat Springs