Vote the ‘Boat: 2020 Best of the Boat voting is now live

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s time to recognize Steamboat Springs’ best by voting in Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Best of the Boat contest, giving locals and visitors a chance to chime in on everything they love about the ‘Boat.

This year’s contest is particularly special. In addition to the eight usual categories — shopping, drinks, food, health, home and garden, business and community, professionals and the lighter side — a new category that celebrates all the positive things taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic was added. It’s also the 10th year of the annual contest.

Visit BestoftheBoat.com anytime before 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31 and vote.

This year over 6,600 entries were received during the nomination period, held July 13 to Aug. 2. That surpassed last year’s total nominations.

Last year’s survey tallied more than 80,000 votes from 7,806 people.

The 2020 winners will be announced at a scheduled event in November and in the special Best of the Boat magazine that has yearlong distribution throughout the Yampa Valley, as well as on BestoftheBoat.com.

The Pilot & Today also reminds local businesses there’s only one Best of the Boat competition. Some local businesses have received emails from an online company offering to sell a “Best (name your industry)” award. Pilot & Today does not sell Best of the Boat awards — they are earned through the online voting process.