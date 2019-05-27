Volunteers, vendors wanted to help with Hot Air Balloon Festival

Balloons are reflected in the waters of Bald Eagle Lake at the 37th annual Steamboat Balloon Rodeo.

Katie Berning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival is seeking vendors and volunteers for its events July 13 and 14 at Bald Eagle Lake and Howelsen Hill.

Steamboat Pilot & Today, which is taking over management of the 38-year-old event, is seeking food, drink and boutique vendors for the morning launch and Night Glow events, and volunteers for a variety of roles, including balloon crews.

Interested vendors and volunteers can apply at hotairballoonrodeo.com or by calling 970-987-4214.