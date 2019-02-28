Volunteers sought for Integrated Community tutoring programs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Integrated Community — Comunidad Integrada — is seeking volunteers for its tutoring programs.

In the Study Friends program, volunteers are matched with an immigrant youth in need of academic support, and in the adult ESL program, volunteers are trained to teach English to a limited-English speaking community member.

Pairs are asked to meet for one hour per week. No foreign language skills are necessary. English tutor applications can be submitted online at ciiccolorado.org. Contact Jerry at educate@ciiccolorado.org or 970-819-3720 for more information.