Volunteers sought for Steamboat Creates’ Cabaret on May 10-13
Steamboat Creates is looking for volunteers to help with various tasks throughout the run of its annual Cabaret show.
This year’s performance will be May 10-13 at the newly renovated Julie Harris Theater on the Perry Mansfield campus, and Steamboat Creates have a number of volunteer opportunities available.
Anyone who’s interested in volunteering is encouraged to go to SteamboatCreates.org/cabaret to sign up. Volunteers will receive a free drink ticket and are able to watch the show for free as time allows. For more information, call Robin at 970-879-9008.
