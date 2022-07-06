Volunteers needed to help build beaver dam, restore wetlands
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are seeking volunteers to construct human-made beaver dams that will restore wetlands at Jensen State Wildlife Area in south Moffat County at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, according to a release from the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council.
There are no beavers or dams in the area that once housed an abundance of both due to increased runoff and fewer wetlands.
The climate crew will be working with CPW to build beaver dam analogs, or human-made structures that resemble beaver dams. The resulting water build-up creates wetland areas, which should lead to the reintroduction of beavers.
“Wetlands also sequester and store more carbon than forests, making them an essential tool in the fight against climate change,” read the release.
For more information or to register to volunteer, please visit https://yvsc.org/yampa-valley-climate-crew/, or contact Ryan Messinger at ryan@yvsc.org.
