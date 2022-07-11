Volunteers needed for Saturday’s Tour de Steamboat

Organizers of the Tour de Steamboat, a non-competitive cycling event on Saturday, July 16, are looking for help.

Volunteers are needed to help with event registration, traffic control and at the aid stations throughout South Routt County. Additional TIPS certified volunteers are needed to serve at the beer garden and afterparty, and to help with station breakdown and event teardown.

Volunteer shifts last around three to four hours. Anyone who is interested in helping should email Volunteer Coordination Abigail Slingsby at abi@tourdesteamboat.com or sign up online at signup.com/go/mmyQdkt . All volunteers will receive lunch, ride SWAG and a volunteer T-shirt.