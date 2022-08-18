Volunteers needed for restoration survey near Rabbit Ears Pass



The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is looking for volunteers to help with upcoming survey work on post-fire seedling regeneration near Rabbit Ears Pass.

The survey will be conducted Aug. 24, 25 and 27, and it will help inform future reforestation efforts after the Silver Creek fire burned more than 4,700 acres of the Routt National Forest in Buffalo Park in 2018.

According to the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, the U.S. Forest Service is planning to reforest the burned area next spring, but must first determine priority sites. To help, the climate crew will be measuring seedling regeneration and mapping future reforestation sites.

The project will occur over three days and people are encouraged to sign up for whichever days work best for them. For more, go to YVSC.org/Yampa-Valley-Climate-Crew or email Ryan Messinger at ryan@yvsc.org .