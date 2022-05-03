Volunteers needed for Day of Caring, year-round

Members of the Young Professionals Network enjoy washing windows at the Family Development Center in Steamboat Springs. The deadline is Thursday, May 5, to submit project requests or volunteer interest for this year’s United Way Day of Caring on May 18.

Routt County United Way/Courtesy photo

Spring is blooming with volunteer opportunities.

The deadline to submit requests for potential projects and volunteer signups for the 25th Day of Caring on May 18 is coming up fast on Thursday, May 5.

For the Day of Caring, Routt County United Way is building a lineup of volunteers to work on projects at one of 20-plus local nonprofit agencies. The Day of Caring will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a short reception at Howelsen Hill at noon.

For the event, volunteers will be matched with projects May 9-13 with T-shirt pickups scheduled for May 16 and 17. All volunteers must signup by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Routt County United Way also can help community members find matching volunteer opportunities all year. Interested volunteers and agencies can submit information under the “I Can Help” tab online at Routtcountyunitedway.org .

Among the local year-round volunteer opportunities, Partners in Routt County is looking for mentors to connect with youth. LiftUp of Routt County is looking for volunteers to unload trucks when food bank supplies arrive. Advocates of Routt County is looking for SafeLine crisis resource phone line volunteers.

Routt County is looking for volunteers for the Certified Emergency Response Team (CERT), a program that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards impacting the area and trains volunteers in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

The Routt County Council on Aging is in need of five new volunteers for the Meals on Wheels delivery program. Meals on Wheels volunteers usually commit to a specific weekday for a two-hour shift from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to deliver up to 10 meals per route. Volunteers must be licensed drivers with their own transportation and be at least 18 years old.

Additionally, Yampatika is recruiting new and experienced volunteers to help with the environmental nonprofit’s busy summer program schedule.

For questions about volunteer opportunity connections via United Way, contact Community Impact Coordinator Jennifer Bruen at community@routtcountyunitedway.org or 970-879-5605.

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.