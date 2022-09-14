Volunteers needed for creek restoration project in California Park
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is looking for volunteers to help restore a 5-mile section of First Creek in California Park.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, participants will work alongside the climate crew and U.S. Forest Service officials to plant approximately 300-500 willows along the creek in an effort to provide bank stabilization and facilitate a more resilient native fish habitat.
California Park is an ecologically important area in Northwest Colorado, providing miles of stream habitat for fish populations. However, vegetation loss and erosion threaten some of the area’s waterways.
First Creek is currently undergoing a restoration process that’s been designed to create a more climate-resistant ecosystem by reconnecting the stream to the floodplain.
Work is projected to begin at 8 a.m. and could last until about 4 p.m. For more, contact Climate Crew coordinator Ryan Messinger at ryan@yvsc.org, or go to YVSC.org/Yampa-Valley-Climate-Crew.
