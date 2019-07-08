Volunteers needed for Art in the Park this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Creates is seeking volunteers all week long to help prepare and work at the 45th annual Art In The Park, which will be held Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, in West Lincoln Park. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Sylvie Piquet at sylvie@steamboatcreates.org or stop by the Depot Arts Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.