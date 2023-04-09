Volunteer group seeks new members to support Strings Music Festival events

Anyone looking to get involved with the Strings Music Festival, which kicks off in late June, need not worry about having musical talent. The Strings Guild is looking for volunteers who want to support the annual events.

The group, which currently has 35 members and a five-member board, supports the festival in a variety of ways, including filling important event roles, as well as conducting fundraising efforts like the annual Kitchen and Garden Tour. The festival requires volunteers year-round, and the Strings Guild supplies many of them.

Anyone over 21 years old can serve as a Strings Guild member. The group needs all kinds of talents, and musical ability is not required. Strings Guild membership can allow residents to serve the community, connect with other music lovers and support music in the Yampa Valley, according to a news release.

Residents interested in joining the Strings Guild can email volunteers@stringsmusicfestival.com . For more, StringsMusicFestival.com/Volunteer/#Guild.