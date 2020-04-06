Virtual town hall panel focuses on local resources to help with COVID-19 impacts

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Leaders of four Routt County nonprofit organizations will participate in a virtual panel discussion Tuesday to address questions about COVID-19 impacts and how people can find local resources for help.

The town hall panel, previously held inside Steamboat City Hall, is now moving to a virtual format in response to the stay-at-home order and the recommendations that all people wear protective masks. This is the eighth panel that has been held since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The series is sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m. and panelists include Nelly Navarro, executive director of Integrated Community; Lisel Petis, executive director of Advocates of Routt County; Stephanie Einfeld, CEO of Northwest Colorado Health; and Mindy Marriott, executive director of REPS — Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

Support Local Journalism Donate



To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

The next virtual town hall panel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The topic of discussion will be hospital preparedness. Readers can send their questions to news@steamboatpilot.com or covid@steamboatsprings.net.