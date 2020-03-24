Virtual panel Wednesday to discuss Routt County’s public health orders, explain other stay-at-home directives

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — City of Steamboat Springs and Routt County officials will host a panel discussion on Wednesday, March 25, to address people’s questions about the two public orders issued Tuesday by Routt County.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m. and features leaders from the community. The list of panelists includes Jason Lacy, president of Steamboat Springs City Council; Beth Melton, Routt County commissioner; and Steamboat Police Chief Cory Christensen.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website. It also will be posted on SteamboatPilot.com.

Discussion during the panel will focus on the two public health orders issued by the county related to local lodging and gathering. There also will be explanation of the different stay-at-home orders like the ones issued by the city of Denver and other municipalities in Colorado.

This is the third virtual town hall panel to be held over the past six days. The first two panels focused on medical questions surrounding COVID-19 and the other on business impacts and resources.