‘Violent’ fugitive arrested at Steamboat construction site

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Wisconsin man wanted by federal law enforcement for an outstanding, out-of-state warrant was arrested Friday in Steamboat Springs, according to police officials.

Fernando Muriel Garcia-Rivera, 30, whose last known address was in Wisconsin, was arrested at a local construction site, according to a news release issued Monday by the Steamboat Springs Police Department.

Garcia-Rivera, described as “violent” by police, had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of substantial battery-hate crime, according to police. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Routt County Jail to await extradition to Wisconsin.

“Individuals often think they can come to Steamboat Springs to hide from their problems,” Steamboat Detective Sgt. Jeff Wilson said. “Our mission is to keep our community as safe as possible, and when we get word of offenders in our area with warrants, we work diligently to find and apprehend them.”

A federal law enforcement agency had contacted Wilson on Thursday, Oct. 24, with information that Garcia-Rivera was possibly in the Steamboat area. Garcia-Rivera was taken into custody the next day.

“Thanks to the cooperation of local businesses, community members and local law enforcement agencies, the quick apprehension of a violent fugitive was successful,” Wilson said.

