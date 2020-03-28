Violating health orders: The Record for Friday, March 27, 2020

Friday, March 27, 2020

12:25 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead.

8:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of trespassing at a bus stop in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man who had been barred from the bus was trying to get on. Officers reminded him that he is not allowed on the bus.

9:35 a.m. Police received a report that a business that was supposed to be closed under public health orders had an open sign out in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers determined the business was in compliance with the orders.

12:20 p.m. Police were called about a group of people eating together, violating the public health orders, outside a restaurant in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive. Officers educated the people on the orders.

2:36 p.m. Deputies received a report of illegal dumping at Jack Creek Road and Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

6:15 p.m. Police were called about people loitering around a business for several hours in the 2700 block of Downhill Plaza. Officers took a report of the incident.

9:47 p.m. Police were called to do a welfare check at a residence in the 1500 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.

Total incidents: 19

Steamboat officers had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had four cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.