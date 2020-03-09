VIDEO: ‘Don’t panic.’ What to do if you think you might have COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center assures the community it’s prepared to handle any local instances of COVID-19 as cases continue to spread across the globe.

“I don’t want people to panic,” said Dr. Laura Sehnert, an emergency medicine physician and chief medical officer at Yampa Valley Medical Center. “We are prepared.”

Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.

Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.

If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.

